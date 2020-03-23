BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

DOOO stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BRP by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 121,327 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in BRP by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BRP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

