BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 182.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.
DOOO stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
