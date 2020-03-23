Brokerages Set Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Target Price at $142.50

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

CTTAF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Continental has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

