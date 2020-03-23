Brokerages Set $62.25 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has improved by 20% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $62.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 591,723 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

