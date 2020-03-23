Brokerages Expect Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLX. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

