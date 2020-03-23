Brokerages Expect CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CBTX by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CBTX by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CBTX by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

