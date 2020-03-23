Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,167,000 after acquiring an additional 266,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 207,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

