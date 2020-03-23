British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,070 ($53.54) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,690.77 ($48.55).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 2,540.50 ($33.42) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,059.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.