Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$250.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$200.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$208.83. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current year.

