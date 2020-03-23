Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$200.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 38.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current year.

