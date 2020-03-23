Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut to “Neutral” at National Securities

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.41 on Monday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

