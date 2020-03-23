Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.86 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
