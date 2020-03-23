Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

