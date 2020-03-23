Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.93.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.