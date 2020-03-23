Bodycote (LON:BOY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 771.79 ($10.15).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 479 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 760.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 801.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

