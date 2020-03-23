Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Financial Contrast

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weyerhaeuser and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 1 2 0 2.67

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.11%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.71%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 1.68 -$76.00 million $0.39 37.85 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 0.70 $36.74 million $0.82 7.33

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 348.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser -1.16% 3.32% 1.69% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.98% 18.13% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.