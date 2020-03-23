bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

bluebird bio stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

