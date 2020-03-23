BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $63.40 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.02651957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00192074 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

