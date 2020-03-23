Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007785 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, Crex24 and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $91.52 million and $16.94 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Indodax, Coinnest, Binance, YoBit, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, CoinBene, Crex24, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.