Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Hits $3.97 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $4.36 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $216.35 or 0.03432186 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Bleutrade, Coinnest and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00677407 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,346,312 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

