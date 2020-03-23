BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.26 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

