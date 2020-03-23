BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

