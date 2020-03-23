Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $339.40 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $11.74 or 0.00190075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.02650102 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00101899 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, Gate.io, Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, AirSwap and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

