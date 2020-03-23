BidaskClub Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to “Hold”

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

RUBY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

