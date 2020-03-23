BidaskClub Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Buy

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.25. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

