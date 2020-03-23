BidaskClub Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Buy

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.25. Palomar has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $62.96.
In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
