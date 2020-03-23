BidaskClub Upgrades NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Hold

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

