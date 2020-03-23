BidaskClub Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Buy

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

CRTX stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 313,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.