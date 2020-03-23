BidaskClub Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Strong-Buy

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AAON stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. AAON has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AAON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

