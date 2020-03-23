BidaskClub Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Strong Sell

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

