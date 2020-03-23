BidaskClub Downgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Hold

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.