BidaskClub Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Sell

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of CATC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

