Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

