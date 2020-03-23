Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,779

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,922.18 ($64.75).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,395 ($44.66) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,835.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,620.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

