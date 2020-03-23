Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €3.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEZ. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Friday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.22 ($7.23).

Shares of Deutz stock opened at €3.16 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Deutz has a 1 year low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.14. The stock has a market cap of $381.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

