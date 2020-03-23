Benefitfocus (BNFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

3/5/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Benefitfocus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

1/29/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 151,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

