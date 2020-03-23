Bell Bank Has $2.99 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

