BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

