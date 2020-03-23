Barclays Lowers Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) to Equal Weight

Ocean Outdoor (OTCMKTS:OCTPF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCTPF opened at $6.85 on Monday.

Get Ocean Outdoor alerts:

About Ocean Outdoor

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.