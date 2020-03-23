Barclays Cuts Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 770

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 989.62 ($13.02).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 587 ($7.72) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

