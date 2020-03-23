Barclays Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €47.50 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €47.50 ($55.23) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.67 ($91.47).

SAX opened at €41.02 ($47.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.66. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

