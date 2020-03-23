Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €77.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €77.00 ($89.53) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.91 ($83.61).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €65.68 ($76.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a twelve month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

