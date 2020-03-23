Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) versus Bank of New York Mellon (NASDAQ:BK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank Ozk pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Ozk has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank Ozk and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Ozk 33.53% 10.57% 1.83% Bank of New York Mellon 21.39% 10.49% 1.07%

Risk & Volatility

Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Ozk and Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Ozk 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank of New York Mellon 3 6 4 0 2.08

Bank Ozk currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.39%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 63.24%. Given Bank Ozk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Ozk and Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Ozk $1.27 billion 1.83 $425.91 million $3.30 5.45 Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.24 $4.44 billion $4.02 7.23

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Ozk. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Bank Ozk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.