Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

