Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,002 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $177,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

