Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.77 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $171,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,984. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $151.59 and a one year high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

