Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $166.74 Million Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $166,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 41,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

