Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Dover worth $184,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $11,442,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Dover stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.52. 135,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

