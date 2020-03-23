Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 290,292 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $160,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

