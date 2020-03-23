Bank of America Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $15.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

