Bank of America Cuts Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $154.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $197.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

NYSE GS opened at $136.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

