Bank of America Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $136.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $147.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $113.36 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

