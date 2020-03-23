Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of Banco Macro worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of BMA opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

